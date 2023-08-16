Indian-origin man convicted of fraud over stolen funds in UK

PTI

London, August 16

An Indian-origin man from Surrey in south-east England has been convicted after he pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position, which led to over GBP 50,000 being stolen from a business he was employed with.

Sunny Bhayani, 62, was sentenced last week at Aylesbury Crown Court to two years imprisonment, after an investigation by the Thames Valley Police.

He was also ordered to pay GBP 565 in costs and GBP 51,794.27 to be repaid at GBP 1,075 a month.

“This has been an extraordinarily long and complex investigation that has taken over five years and involved a large number of officers,” said Detective Constable Gemma Thompson, Investigating Officer from Thames Valley Police.

“Bhayani held a position of trust which he took advantage of and he neglected the financial interests of the company. I'm extremely pleased with this result and that he is required to repay all of the money he stole from his employer,” she said.

The court heard that the offence took place between January 2017 and January 2018. Bhayani, who was working in Customer Services for Dreams Limited in High Wycombe, was found to have committed fraud in the region of GBP 51,794.

Bhayani created and carried out fraudulent refunds to customers, but actually refunded the money to cards owned and controlled by him.

Under the terms of the suspended sentence which prevents a custodial term, Bhayani is required to wear an electronic tag with a curfew for six months and pursue a rehabilitation activity. He must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, the police said.

