Indian-origin man dies after being struck by vehicle in US

ANI

Ohio, November 24

A 52-year-old Indian-American man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Medina County, WKYC reported citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol officers responded to calls of a crash involving a pedestrian near Autumnwood Lane in Brunswick Hills at around 7.05 pm (local time) on Saturday.

When officers reached the scene, they found a Volkswagen, operated by 25-year-old Cameron Luiza, had struck 52-year-old Piyush Patel, WKYC reported.

Luiza was heading towards south on Substation Road when he struck Patel.

Patel was pronounced dead at the scene. Luiza was not injured as a result of the crash, the report added. The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

#United States of America USA