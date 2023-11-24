Indian-origin man dies after being struck by vehicle in US

Ohio, November 24
A 52-year-old Indian-American man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Medina County, WKYC reported citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol officers responded to calls of a crash involving a pedestrian near Autumnwood Lane in Brunswick Hills at around 7.05 pm (local time) on Saturday.
When officers reached the scene, they found a Volkswagen, operated by 25-year-old Cameron Luiza, had struck 52-year-old Piyush Patel, WKYC reported.
Luiza was heading towards south on Substation Road when he struck Patel.
Patel was pronounced dead at the scene. Luiza was not injured as a result of the crash, the report added. The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening
J-K L-G, Northern army commander, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
The mortal remains of the five army personnel are brought to...