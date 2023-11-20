Indian-origin man dies in US car crash

IANS

New York, November 20

A 52-year-old Indian-origin man died on the spot after he was struck by a car in the US state of Ohio, the highway patrol police said.

Piyush Patel was walking south along substation road near Autumnwood Lane in Brunswick Hills when a southbound 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI struck him on the evening of November 18.

Ohio Highway patrol officers arrived on the scene and pronounced Patel dead on the scene.

The Volkswagen driver was 25-year-old Cameron Luiza from Brunswick who was not injured and was wearing safety restraints at the time.

The crash remains under investigation, and no arrest has been made so far by the police.

