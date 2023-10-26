Indian-origin man faces 16 charges for pepper-spraying police, carjacking bid in Canada's Brampton

IANS

Toronto, October 26

A 24-year-old Indian-origin man is facing 16 charges for attempting to steal a vehicle and pepper-spraying responding police officers in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Rajbir Singh from Brampton was charged recently with two counts each of assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, failure to comply with a release order, and possession of a controlled substance.

He also faces one count each of possession of an imitation weapon, breach of probation and theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a handful of other offences, CTV news channel reported.

The Peel Regional Police said that on the evening of October 6, officers were investigating a vehicle in a hotel parking lot with a suspicious license plate when the driver allegedly attempted to flee, causing damage to several vehicles.

As Singh was running away from the police, he unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle and carjack another, the report said citing police.

When officers located him, he allegedly pepper sprayed them before being taken into custody.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

In addition to the 16 charges, Singh is also facing charges related to five separate incidents last year for similar offences.

Meanwhile, the Peel police said on Thursday that it is also looking for another Indo-Canadian, 26-year-old Gurprit Singh from Brampton, who recklessly drove through a crowded parking lot to escape chasing police officers.

A warrant has been issued against Gurprit for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and flight from a peace officer.

Earlier this month, Navjot Singh (21), attempted to carjack a vehicle before stealing a landscaping truck hours after being released on bail in Newmarket town in Ontario.

