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Home / Diaspora / Indian-origin man posed as fortune teller, duped people; wanted by Toronto Police 

Indian-origin man posed as fortune teller, duped people; wanted by Toronto Police 

He allegedly performed elaborate rituals and made frightening claims that the victim would face death unless they continued paying him for spiritual protection

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:49 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Gangadhar Babu, 29, allegedly posed as a psychic, fortune teller, and spiritual healer.
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The Toronto Police Service has appealed for the public’s assistance in locating an Indian-origin man wanted in connection with an alleged fraud involving a psychic and fortune-teller scam.

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According to police, the man, identified as Gangadhar Babu, 29, allegedly posed as a psychic, fortune teller, and spiritual healer under the name 'Babu' between April 2024 and September 2025.

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Police allege that the accused defrauded victims of more than $8,00,000 through the alleged scam.

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Police said he exploited a victim’s belief in the supernatural to gain their trust. He allegedly performed elaborate rituals and made frightening claims that the victim and their loved ones would face death or serious harm unless they continued paying him for spiritual protection.

The accused allegedly manipulated the victim into following his instructions and handing over money. He is also alleged to have operated a business called “Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer".

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The statement reads, "Gangadhar Babu, 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, and laundering proceeds of Canadian crime."

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slender build, dark curly hair, dark brown eyes, a trimmed beard, and a noticeable gap between his front teeth. Police have released his photograph as part of the investigation.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have urged anyone who believes they may have been targeted by the alleged scam to contact the police.

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