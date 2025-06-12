DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Diaspora / Indian-origin man sentenced in US for fraud scheme targeting elderly people

Indian-origin man sentenced in US for fraud scheme targeting elderly people

Pranav Patel, 33, of New Jersey, served as a 'money mule' in the fraud scheme between October and December 2023 and laundered USD 1.7 million as part of it
article_Author
.
Updated At : 10:38 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to over six years in prison for his involvement in a fraud scheme in which he laundered over a million dollars targeting senior citizens, according to the justice department.

Advertisement

Pranav Patel, 33, of New Jersey, served as a "money mule” in the fraud scheme between October and December 2023 and laundered USD 1.7 million as part of it.

He pleaded guilty in December last year and was sentenced on Wednesday by US District Judge William Jung to six years and three months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Advertisement

The court also ordered the seizure of USD 1.7 million, the Justice Department said.

Conspirators involved in the scheme called from call centres abroad and fraudulently identified themselves as government agents such as officers from the US Treasury Department.

Advertisement

In some instances, they told victims that there were outstanding warrants for their arrest and they needed to pay to clear the warrants. On other occasions, the conspirators told victims that they needed to provide their money and gold to the officers for safekeeping.

Patel drove from New Jersey to pick up money and gold from senior citizens in Florida and elsewhere along the US East Coast.

During the sentencing hearing, one victim from whom Patel picked up fraud proceeds informed the court that because of the scam, he was unable to afford his mortgage payments, had to sell his house and depended on Social Security benefits for all his living expenses.

In December 2023, Patel travelled to a residence to retrieve what he believed was a box of gold. However, he was unaware that he was doing so while under law enforcement surveillance, and was promptly arrested after picking up the box.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts