Indian-origin man sentenced to 12 years for attacking Singapore enforcement officer

PTI

Singapore, December 16

An Indian-origin man was on Thursday sentenced to 11 years and nine months in jail with nine strokes of the cane for attacking a Certis enforcement officer with a sickle, severely injuring his leg, two years ago.

Vickneswaran Sivan, 32, was miffed with the officer as he had issued a summons for smoking cigarette at the void deck of a block of flats in Canberra Link in Sembawang, according to The Straits Times.

Victim Mohamad Afiq Mohamad Jamil, 29, was given 141 days of hospitalisation leave after the attack on November 9, 2020. He is expected to make a full recovery, but will have permanent scars.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Marvin Bay noted that Vickneswaran had shown contempt towards authority.

The judge added, “It would be a moral hazard if officers were deterred from fearlessly and conscientiously performing their functions, flowing from any concern that they might face physical harm...from the very individuals whose conduct and compliance they were policing.”

Vickneswaran had pleaded guilty in October to seven charges, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt and causing hurt to a public servant.