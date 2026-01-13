DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Indian-origin man sentenced to 12 years for posing as ‘sugar daddy’, duping 3 women in Singapore

Indian-origin man sentenced to 12 years for posing as ‘sugar daddy’, duping 3 women in Singapore

Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, 38, has pending charges involving 13 other alleged victims, which will be dealt with later

article_Author
PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 05:38 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A Singapore court on Tuesday sentenced an Indian-origin Malaysian man to 12 years in jail and 15 strokes of the cane for posing as a "sugar daddy" and duping three women into engaging in sexual acts with him, a media report said.

Advertisement

Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, 38, has pending charges involving 13 other alleged victims, which will be dealt with later, reported the Straits Times newspaper.

Advertisement

Singh was married with children but went on to coerce the women – identified in court documents as PW1, PW2 and V3 – into engaging in sexual acts with him.

Advertisement

He often took on different personas online, often posing as wealthy Caucasian men.

Singh was charged in 2020 and sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Advertisement

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bin termed Singh's crimes as depraved, sadistic and malicious, and said that a joint covert operation between the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police Force was needed to apprehend him.

In 2025, Singh was sentenced to four and a half years in jail and ordered to pay compensation of SGD 7,000 (approximately USD 5,437) after he pleaded guilty to two cheating charges involving V3, a 52-year-old woman.

He matched with V3 on a dating platform in early May 2019.

Singh posed as “Michael Nolan”, a rich American trader living on a yacht in Malaysia, and promised to pay her USD 20,000 (SGD26,000) per month to be his “girlfriend”.

He had V3 engage in sexual acts with him and send explicit videos, but never paid her, the report said.

He committed offences against 31-year-old PW1 and 32-year-old PW2, similarly, posing as a Caucasian man, and he promised to pay the victims for sexual favours.

He also extorted the three victims, threatening to disseminate their explicit footage if they did not transfer him money.

Court documents stated that the victims suffered psychological harm, with the victim identified as PW1 later being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts