Home / Diaspora / Indian-origin man sentenced to jail in Singapore for sexually harassing teen girl

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail in Singapore for sexually harassing teen girl

Marc Justine Landrio Chandramohan, 27, will serve the jail term and punishment from Friday
PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 05:35 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
An Indian-origin Singaporean man was sentenced to more than three years in jail and three strokes of the cane for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl, filming the act, and extorting money from her.

Marc Justine Landrio Chandramohan, 27, will serve the jail term and punishment from Friday, as he was given a few days to settle his debts, according to a Channel News Asia report on Monday.

Chandramohan had pressured the girl after she backed out of a "sugar daddy" arrangement with him.

The accused had pleaded guilty to seven charges, including communicating with another person for obtaining commercial sex, abetting by distributing obscene images and videos, extortion, cheating, making obscene films, and abetting another person to perform a computer function without authority.

Principal District Judge Victor Yeo Khee Eng also took into consideration another nine charges, mostly related to making obscene films.

Apart from the victim, Chandramohan had also filmed sexual acts with two others.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Yeo said that the accused had preyed on a young and naive victim.

Judge Yeo said the court could not ignore the adverse impact Chandramohan's acts had on the victim, who said her relationship with her family was affected by the incident.

Extortion carries a jail term between two and seven years with caning.

For communicating with someone to obtain sexual services of a person under 18, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

