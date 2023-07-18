Indian-origin Singaporean rapper found guilty of promoting ill will among racial and religious groups

Singapore, July 18
An Indian-origin Singaporean rapper on Tuesday was found guilty by a court here of attempting to promote ill will among racial and religious groups in the multi-national city-state.
Subhas Govin Prabhakar Nair, 31, was convicted of four such charges over incidents that occurred between July 2019 and March 2021. Sentencing arguments will be heard at a later date, the Channel News Asia reported.
Nair's lawyer successfully applied for him to leave the country for Bali in August to attend a friend's wedding and for leisure.
The penalties for attempting to promote feelings of ill will between racial or religious groups are a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.
Nair had first posted a YouTube video of him and his sister Preeti Nair performing a song, which contained the lyrics ‘Chinese people always out here f***ing it up’.
For this, he was given a two-year conditional warning by the police, but he re-offended by posting comments on social media.
