Indian-origin teen kills mother, younger brother in Massachusetts home, ‘used AI to explore dark stories’

A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with murdering his mother and younger brother in their suburban home in Massachusetts, officials said.

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Arjun Aravind, a resident of Acton, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority, and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the deaths of his brother Siddharth Aravind, 14, and mother Sudha Venkatesan, 45.

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It is alleged that Arjun fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. Both victims were found with “obvious trauma”, but the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to release information on the exact cause and manner of death. The type of weapon used in the killings is also still under investigation.

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Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said the deaths occurred on Tuesday inside the family’s Martha Lane home in Acton, about 48 km from Boston.

Authorities said on Wednesday that shortly after 6.37 pm on August 11, Acton Police received a call from Arjun’s father, who had been unable to reach his family members. A tutor who was expected at the home had also been unable to make contact with anyone inside.

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Arjun’s father had last had contact with his wife Sudha early that morning before he left for work, while his younger son Siddharth was last seen around noon.

After arriving at the home, police found the two victims dead inside. Siddharth was found on the first floor and Sudha in the finished basement, authorities said.

Arjun was not in the home and had allegedly fled in his mother’s car, police said.

Investigators tried to locate Arjun but were initially unsuccessful and alerted law enforcement agencies and the public to be on the lookout for him. Early Wednesday morning, police in Wayland, Massachusetts, responding to an unrelated alarm at a parking lot, found the vehicle with Arjun inside. He was taken into custody without incident.

“The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun had recently been demonstrating concerning behaviour, including using the Internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family,” a statement by the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Arjun was expected to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday. Since the Juvenile Court does not have jurisdiction over a murder charge, he will be arraigned on that charge and the related assault charges in Concord District Court later.