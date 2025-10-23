Indian-origin truck driver Jashanpreet Singh arrested in fatal California freeway crash that killed 3

Indian-origin Jashanpreet Singh, 21-year-old from Yuba City, has been arrested for causing a fatal crash while allegedly under the influence of drugs on California’s 10 Freeway in Ontario.

The chain-reaction collision, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, resulted in three deaths and left at least four others injured, according to reports from KTLA and ABC7 Los Angeles.

🚨 BREAKING: 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh has been ARRESTED for killing at least 3 people while under the influence operating an 18-wheeler in California. Oddly enough, his mugshot is nowhere to be found in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s database. THIS MUST END. pic.twitter.com/16TIBpoIxB — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 22, 2025

According to the California Highway Patrol, Singh was driving a speeding semi-truck and failed to apply brakes before crashing into slow-moving traffic stuck in congestion.

Eyewitnesses described the crash as a devastating impact that triggered a large fireball.

Singh has been taken into custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is awaiting charges, including vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin cited multiple sources claiming Singh is an undocumented immigrant from India who was released at the California border by federal authorities in 2022.

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

The incident has sparked widespread backlash online, with many expressing anger over the loss of innocent lives and questioning how Singh obtained a commercial driver’s license. Comments have also highlighted concerns over drug use and traffic safety in California.

The victims of the crash have not yet been publicly identified.