Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

PTI

Lahore, November 30

An Indian Sikh family was robbed by 'men dressed in police uniform' in Pakistan Punjab’s capital Lahore, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Kanwal Jeet Singh and his family who arrived here from India to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniversary festivities had gone to Liberty Market in Gulberg area of Lahore for shopping on his return from Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, on Wednesday.

"When the Sikh family came out of a shop, two robbers in police uniform stopped them and snatched cash and jewellery at gunpoint," police spokesperson Ehtasham Haider told PTI.

He said the men robbed the family of Indian rupees 2.5 lakh and Pakistani rupees 1.5 lakh besides jewellery.

After the incident, a good number of people gathered there and accompanied the family to the local police station. The station house officer of the Gulberg police informed his superior who reached there.

"A Deputy Inspector General of Police held a meeting with the family and assured them that the robbers would be arrested and their loss compensated," Haider said.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also taken note of the incident and promptly sought a report from the Lahore police chief.

Naqvi has directed the swift apprehension of the individuals involved, emphasising the urgent identification of the suspects through CCTV footage.

He called for the culprits to be brought to justice within 48 hours, deeming the incident a grave lapse in security.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Naqvi asserted that any negligence in the matter should be identified, and appropriate action taken. He said Sikh pilgrims are esteemed guests, and ensuring their protection is a paramount responsibility.

Currently, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs are in Pakistan in connection with Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary festivities.

