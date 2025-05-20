DT
Indian stabbed, killed by another Indian man in public bus in Texas

Indian stabbed, killed by another Indian man in public bus in Texas

Akshay Gupta was travelling in a bus on the evening of May 14, the Austin Police Department says
PTI
New York, Updated At : 09:52 PM May 20, 2025 IST
In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old Indian was stabbed and killed by another Indian man in a public bus in Austin, Texas, police said.

Akshay Gupta was travelling in a bus on the evening of May 14, the Austin Police Department (APD) said in a statement.

Police officers and emergency medical services responded to a “Shoot/Stab” call of someone being stabbed on a bus. When officers arrived on the scene, they located Gupta with trauma to his body.

Police said that life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately, Gupta was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was identified as Deepak Kandel, 31.

Investigation revealed that Kandel had been sitting next to Gupta on the bus when, without provocation, Kandel stabbed Gupta in the neck.

Once the bus stopped, Kandel calmly exited the vehicle with the other passengers.

APD patrol officers were able to locate and detain Kandel a short time later.

Kandel admitted to stabbing “Gupta due to him resembling his uncle”.

Kandel was booked into the Travis County Jail and has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

