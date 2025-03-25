Indian student enrolments in New Zealand surge by 48.9 per cent, expected to nearly double by 2030

Indian student enrolments in New Zealand have increased by 48.9 per cent since 2021 and are projected to nearly double by 2030, according to a report released by University Living, a global student housing platform. The report, Beyond Beds and Benches - Decoding ANZ’s Education System, highlights the growing appeal of New Zealand and Australia as preferred study destinations for international students, particularly from India.

The Oceania region has witnessed a steady rise in student migration, growing from 2.1 million in 2015 to 2.3 million in 2024. Indian student enrolments in Australia also saw a 9.2 per cent increase between 2021 and 2024. The sector’s economic impact is substantial, with international education contributing approximately NZD 4.4 billion to New Zealand’s economy and AUD 47.8 billion to Australia’s in the 2023–2024 period.

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, attributed the rise in enrolments to policy reforms that simplify the study-abroad journey and enhance post-study career prospects. “New Zealand’s streamlined visa processes, work-rights policies, and the introduction of NZD 10,000 scholarships for high-achieving Indian students highlight the government’s commitment to attracting global talent,” he said. Enrolments from India in New Zealand are expected to grow by 93.9 per cent between 2025 and 2030, increasing from 22,225 to 42,594.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Australia continues to strengthen its position as a top choice for Indian students, offering world-class universities, industry-integrated education, and extended post-study work rights.

Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner for South Asia at Austrade, emphasised Australia’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and providing a seamless education-to-employment transition. “Australia ensures students are well-prepared for the future, with a strong support system, high-quality education, and an inclusive environment,” he said.

Advertisement

Both countries are prioritising industry-aligned education, particularly in STEM, healthcare, and business sectors, to enhance employability. While the US, UK, and Canada continue to dominate as study destinations, Australia and New Zealand are rapidly gaining traction, with India, China, Nepal, Vietnam, and Indonesia emerging as key source countries.

Saurabh further said that with growing international enrolments, the demand for student accommodation is increasing, further reinforcing Australia and New Zealand’s status as leading education hubs. “By 2025, Indian student enrolments in Australia are expected to surpass 1,01,552, while New Zealand is projected to host 22,225 Indian students, further cementing the region’s status as a preferred destination for higher education”, he added.