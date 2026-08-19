Indian student injured in Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Ufa

An Indian student at Bashkir State Medical University in Russia’s Ufa sustained injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city on Wednesday, with the Indian Embassy saying it was in touch with the student and local authorities and providing all necessary assistance.

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The student is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the embassy said.

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The incident comes amid intensifying Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russian territory and growing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals caught up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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According to The Moscow Times, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a residential building in Bashkortostan, leaving at least one person injured. Regional head Radiy Khabirov said Russian air defence systems intercepted four of six drones that targeted the region overnight.

One drone sparked a fire at an oil refinery in Ufa, hitting a unit that was undergoing maintenance. Khabirov said the initial assessment indicated minor damage to the facility.

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Another drone crashed into a residential building in northern Ufa, shattering windows on the upper floors and damaging parked cars.

Bashkortostan, located more than 1,000 km from the Ukrainian border, is a major hub of Russia’s oil-processing industry and has been repeatedly targeted by Ukraine.

The latest incident assumes significance for India amid growing concerns over the safety of its nationals in the conflict zone.

New Delhi has remained engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv over the safety of Indian nationals and has repeatedly called for restraint and dialogue.

On July 30, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, discussed attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea.

“Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable, and India condemns them unequivocally,” Jaishankar had said then.