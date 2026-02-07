Indian student launches Thomas Tours to boost graduate morale in London

A student from a village in Kerala, who recently completed his Master’s in macro-economics from London School of Economics (LSE), has launched a unique tour guide service to earn a living wage and boost the morale of fellow graduates as they navigate a tough job market in the UK.

Jame Thomas Mathew from Mallapally in Thiruvalla decided to turn social entrepreneur with Thomas Tours, named after his grandfather, and offering new jobseekers like himself an opportunity to be gainfully employed on a part-time basis.

The 23-year-old tapped into the same budget mindset he mastered as a cash-strapped LSE student to curate itineraries that will enable visitors to explore London like a local, in a pocket-friendly and immersive way.

“Our unique selling point is that we provide authentic customised day tours, taking visitors around like a local using the Tube (London Underground) and famous red buses, while making the most of London’s walking friendly landscape,” explains Jame.

“I have been a cyclist ever since I moved to London and have learned a lot of shortcuts, a lot of ways to navigate the city on foot and otherwise. So, I know how to create an itinerary at almost half the budget of other city tourism alternatives, backed up by a mission to empower graduates in the city,” he shares.

As someone on a Graduate Route visa, the post-study option that allows students to look for work after completing their university courses in the UK, Jame is at the frontline of a job market operating against the harsh backdrop of anti-immigrant rhetoric.

He observed fellow jobseekers take up demoralising roles in the retail sector simply to make ends meet, often getting trapped in zero-hour contracts that leave them little or no time to pursue promising career opportunities.

“I understand the financial plight of graduates like myself, who struggle to find formal employment in London. I’ve seen financial constraints force some of my friends to leave the city, while others worked in exploitative part-time jobs, often without so much as a smile in return,” recalls Jame.

His social enterprise concept is designed to inject dignity while helping graduates earn a London Living Wage, which stands at 14.80 pounds an hour. With the prospect of added tips based on how the guides impress travellers with their local knowledge, Thomas Tours hopes to offer a wholesome alternative to ruthless part-time jobs.

“The idea is very simple: graduates need to have flexibility so they can do their formal job applications while earning enough to sustain themselves in the city. So, they can work for three days as a tour guide, have some certainty and financial stability, and devote the other days of the week to their applications and interviews,” says Jame.

Thomas Tours has a range of itineraries that cover the major landmarks of the UK capital under “Icons of London”, Museums, Shopping Streets as well as Sports and Theatre experiences. Within days of its launch at the end of January, Jame secured two bookings for the month of June and is all set for gradual growth.

The model is based around a free introductory online chat with a prospective traveller, followed by a bespoke itinerary that takes all their health and access needs on board. Payment would only change hands at the agreed meeting point in the city, with the guided tour incorporating money saving tips for key sites such as Westminster Abbey and Tower of London.

“Thomas Tours is a small effort to offer dignity and financial support to graduates like myself. Every penny goes directly to the graduate, who offers a personalised, thoughtful tour, while the client can feel satisfied that they are helping a graduate earn a fair wage in a city they have come to love,” reflects Jame.

The young economist is confident that the tailor-made nature of the concept will also help graduates engage with a broad range of travellers from different parts of the world, perhaps even potential employers in future. Thomas Tours has an intrinsic mental health component, aimed at counteracting any sense of loneliness and rejections encountered by young jobseekers.

Having played tour guide to several of his family members visiting from India, including elderly relatives, Jame feels well equipped to help others experience London hassle-free and to its fullest.

“Every corner of London is steeped in so much history. This graduate-led initiative will guide everyone through famous landmarks, tastiest local eateries that most tourists walk right past and all at affordable prices,” he adds.