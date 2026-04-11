Indian student pays off Rs 80 lakh US education loan in 1 year, story goes viral

An Indian student, who migrated to the United States for a master’s degree has gone viral after sharing how she repaid a USD 100,000 (around Rs 80 lakh) student loan within a year.

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Sakshi, who moved to the US for higher education, said her primary goal was to shed off the loan’s burden from her parents’ shoulders.

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She described carrying constant pressure during her studies and early career, which motivated her to clear the debt quickly.

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She credited well-paying opportunities, including an internship at Amazon and work as a research assistant. She emphasised that strict discipline helped her stay focussed.

Sakshi also highlighted the role of emotional support from her family and fiancé, saying financial stress cannot be handled by income alone.

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One user commented, “Please clear my loan too!” To which Sakshi replied, “Ofcourse.”

A second comment read, “U made it👏not easy as said it takes a lot of sacrifices specially you are by yourself to do it but what makes it to reach finish line is support from family and best friends🙌” Another user wrote, “Heart heart heart.. Kudos to u!!”