 Indian students in UK bring net positive impact, report finds amid fears of crackdown : The Tribune India

Indian students in UK bring net positive impact, report finds amid fears of crackdown

According to UK media reports, Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking to clampdown on overseas students bringing in dependants as it is seen as adding to soaring migration figures

Indian students in UK bring net positive impact, report finds amid fears of crackdown

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, May 17

International students, including Indians who make up one of the largest cohorts at British universities, bring a net positive economic impact for the UK economy even once other costs are factored in, a new report has found.

The analysis for leading UK higher education institutions released in London on Tuesday comes at a time when there are growing fears of a crackdown on international student visas as part of UK government efforts to cut down immigration figures. Focussing on the 2020-21 statistics, the report claims a GBP 96,000 per non European Union (EU) student benefit to the economy – which covers students from countries like India.

“International students put nearly 10 times more into the economy than they take out – boosting both local and national economic wellbeing,” said Dr Gavan Conlon, Partner at London Economics, which had been commissioned to conduct the analysis.

“However, international students also allow universities to undertake world class teaching and research that would not otherwise be possible. As one of the UK’s most significant export industries, the success of universities in attracting international students should be applauded,” he said.

The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), Universities UK International (UUKi), and Kaplan International Pathways had commissioned the organisation to conduct the analysis amid ongoing political debate relating to potential visa restrictions for international students’ dependants and potential reductions in their post-study work visa rights.

According to UK media reports, Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking to clampdown on overseas students bringing in dependants as it is seen as adding to soaring migration figures.

“The number of international students has been rising fast, reflecting the attractiveness of the UK to those who want to better themselves through education, and in spite of mixed messages from policymakers,” said Nick Hillman, Director of HEPI – an independent body.

“If there were to be further changes to the rules on international students, then it is vital that these are based on evidence rather than whim. So, this report is designed to strengthen the existing evidence base. We hope it will be read by every candidate for every major political party in every constituency in the run up to the next election,” he said.

‘The costs and benefits of international higher education students to the UK’ reveals the total economic benefits from foreign students have risen from GBP 31.3 billion to GBP 41.9 billion between 2018-19 and 2021-22 – marking an increase of 34 per cent. The data also confirms that the “economic benefits of hosting international students significantly outweigh the costs, with a total net benefit of GBP 37.4 billion to the UK economy”. Data from the report indicates that every 11 non-EU students generate GBP 1 million worth of net economic impact for the UK economy.

“It is vital that the UK remains an open and welcoming destination for international students, and that their contribution is recognised and valued,” said Jamie Arrowsmith, Director of UUKi – the representative body for 140 universities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As per the 2020-21 data, Indians represent the second largest cohort of international students coming to study at UK universities – with 87,045 first-year enrolments behind China’s 99,965 enrolments and ahead of Nigeria’s 32,945.

However, more recent census data has indicated that Indians have in fact overtaken the Chinese in terms of study visas. The relatively new Graduate Route visa introduced in July 2021 to allow international students the chance to stay on and work at the end of their degree is largely seen as the factor behind this surge and any clampdown on visas is likely to make the UK less attractive to Indian students.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

2
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

3
Haryana

Arrested IAS officer sent to four-day police custody in Faridabad

4
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

5
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

6
Ludhiana

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

7
Amritsar

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

8
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

9
Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

10
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Karnataka to get new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours, says Congress as deadlock continues

Karnataka stalemate continues; Congress says new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours

Party leaders have been asked to not issue statements on lea...

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following Ma...

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...

India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7 pc in 2024: United Nations

India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7 pc in 2024: United Nations

Inflation in India is expected to decelerate to 5.5 pc in 20...

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

A British national, he died in London


Cities

View All

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

Member of auto-lifter gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen will mean he can destabilise elected MCD: Supreme Court

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

SGPC to provide free legal aid to man who killed woman for consuming liquor in Patiala gurdwara

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh