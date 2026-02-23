Indian students see 50 per cent drop in Canadian study permits in 2025

Canada’s intake of international students fell sharply in 2025, continuing a trend of controlled reductions introduced by the government to manage its temporary resident population. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the total number of study permits issued last year dropped by 25 per cent compared to 2024, with Indian students facing the steepest decline.

Key figures

Total study permits issued in 2025: 383,905

Total in 2024: 514,915 (25 per cent reduction)

Total in 2023: 680,795

Lowest intake since 2018, when 354,260 permits were issued

Indian student permits fell from 188,715 in 2024 to 94,605 in 2025 – nearly half

New student arrivals in 2025 were 61 per cent lower than 2024

Government measures

Canada has implemented several measures to manage international student growth and improve immigration system integrity:

Cap on international student numbers to prevent unsustainable surges

Mandatory review of acceptance letters to reduce study permit fraud

Increased financial requirements for applicants

Policies aimed at addressing strain on housing, public services, and infrastructure

IRCC highlighted that the cap first introduced in 2024 has effectively slowed the growth of Canada’s temporary population, which fell from over 1 million in January 2024 to around 725,000 by September 2025.

Official statements

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Lena Metlege Diab, said last week in Toronto that her mandate upon appointment was to restore “control and balance” in the immigration system and rebuild public confidence in processing international applications.

IRCC noted that while progress has been made, further reductions are necessary to meet the government’s goal of reducing the share of temporary residents to below 5 per cent of Canada’s total population by the end of 2027.

2026 levels plan

The government’s new levels plan outlines further reductions in international student numbers:

Total study permits capped at 408,000

155,000 visas for new students

253,000 extensions for returning students

This represents a 7 per cent decrease from 2025 and 16 per cent lower than 2024

Targets continue to drop: 150,000 new international students in 2027 and 2028

The plan reflects a broader policy shift to slow the growth of temporary residents, including workers and international students, amid concerns over housing affordability and infrastructure pressures.

Impact on Indian students

Indian students, who make up the largest group of international students in Canada, were most affected by the reductions

Numbers nearly halved in 2025 compared to 2024

The reduction may affect long-term plans for Canadian education and work opportunities for Indian nationals