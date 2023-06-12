Indian wins UAE lottery, vows to help Odisha train tragedy victims

Dubai, June 12
A 28-year-old Indian expat in Abu Dhabi, who recently won Dh 20,000 (Rs 4,48,885) in a lottery, has pledged to donate an amount from his winnings to the victims of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2 that claimed 288 lives.
Sahajan Mohammad, a native of Jaspur town in Odisha, works as a chef at a hotel in Abu Dhabi and earns around Dh 2,000 a month, the Khaleej Times reported.
Mohammad, who has been trying his luck at various raffle draws for years, played Dream Island's scratch card game and won the prize on June 7.
Talking about the deadly three-train collision, Mohammad told Khaleej Times that he would be helping people from his village who were injured in the tragedy.
"There are a few people from my locality who have been injured in this accident. I will be helping those who are affected in my village first," he said.
The June 2 accident also injured more than 1,000 people, making it India's worst rail crash in two decades.
According to media reports, 82 bodies are yet to be identified with claimants waiting for DNA test reports.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters
PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to cyclo...
Democratisation of technology important tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi
Was speaking to G20 development ministers through a video ad...
Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president
Besides, four state vice presidents, state general secretary...
Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City
Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...
BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone
The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village