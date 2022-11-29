Indian worker in Singapore dies after falling into sea

Singapore, November 29

A 41-year-old Indian national died after he fell into the sea off Jurong Island in Singapore, which has reported a record number of workplace deaths this year.

The fatal accident took place when the man was doing scaffolding work at the Singapore Refining Company in Merlimau Road at around 11am on November 25, Channel News Asia reported.

He fell into the sea and his body was retrieved the same day.

The worker was employed by Plant General Services and the occupier of the site is Singapore Refining Company.

"MOM (Ministry of Manpower) is investigating the accident, and has issued a stop work order to the employer to stop scaffolding operations at the piers," Channel News Asia reported quoting a ministry statement on Tuesday.

"As a general safety measure, workers working near the sea or large water bodies should be protected by adequate fall protection measures, as well as a response plan for emergencies," it added.

In June, a 32-year-old Indian worker died after he was crushed between parts of a mobile crane at a construction site. IANS