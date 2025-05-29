Iran to investigate disappearance of 3 Punjabi men, warns against illegal travel

Iran on Thursday said it is investigating the disappearance of three Indian nationals, who went missing after travelling to the country earlier this month.

After the disappearance of three men from Punjab, Tehran also urged caution against falling prey to illegal travel agents.

In a statement, the Iranian embassy in New Delhi said, "The case concerning the disappearance of three Indian nationals is being followed up by the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities."

The Indian Embassy in Tehran had raised the matter on Wednesday, stating it had received information from the families of the missing individuals, all residents of Punjab. The family of one of the missing men alleges they were abducted and held for ransom."The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced, and their safety should be ensured," the mission said in a post on X.

In response, the Iranian embassy said that the Indian mission in Tehran is being kept informed of updates through official channels. It also issued a warning: "Given the nature of this incident, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries."

The three men, originally from Sangrur, Nawanshahr, and Hoshiarpur districts of Punjab, were allegedly duped by an illegal travel agent who promised them work permits in Australia. Instead, the agent routed them through Iran via the notorious “Dunki route,” a path often used by human traffickers for illegal migration.