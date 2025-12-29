DT
Is middle-class life 10 times better in Canada? an expat's perspective draws online debate

Posted on Instagram, the clip features Vishal documenting his everyday routine in Canada while contrasting it with what he described as the difficult living conditions in Indian metropolitan cities

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:19 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
An Indian living in Canada has triggered an online discussion after sharing a video comparing middle-class life in Canada with that in India.

Posted on Instagram, the clip features Vishal documenting his everyday routine in Canada while contrasting it with what he described as the difficult living conditions in Indian metropolitan cities.

In the video, Vishal drew attention to the lack of constant traffic honking, a common issue in many Indian cities. He also highlighted being able to hear birds and enjoy clean air as normal parts of daily life in Canada—experiences he suggested are increasingly rare in major urban centres in India.

The video was captioned, “Life of a middle-class family is 10x better in Canada than that in India.”

The post quickly gained traction online, sparking mixed reactions. While several viewers supported Vishal’s perspective and agreed that Canada offers a higher quality of life, others argued that such comparisons oversimplify a complex issue.

Some users pointed out the challenges of living abroad, including the high cost of living, long and harsh winters, and the emotional difficulty of being far from family.

One commenter said they agreed with Vishal’s observations, adding that despite Canada’s challenges, the overall quality of life felt significantly better.

Another user countered by saying that while Canada may offer better infrastructure, India provides opportunities and a sense of warmth that cannot be easily quantified.

Others emphasised that clean air and peace are important, but being close to family also plays a major role in overall happiness.

The debate highlights the contrasting priorities and personal experiences that shape how people define quality of life across countries.

