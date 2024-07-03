 Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on road without medical assistance after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

Satnam Singh was abandoned by his employer after a strawberry wrapping machine severed his arm in Lazio, near Rome, last month and died due to 'copious bleeding'.



PTI

Rome, July 3

The Italian police have arrested the owner of the agriculture company who dumped a 31-year-old Indian worker on the road without medical assistance after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery, causing his death, a tragic incident that shocked the country and its leadership.

Satnam Singh was abandoned by his employer after a strawberry wrapping machine severed his arm in Lazio, near Rome, last month and died due to “copious bleeding”, the ANSA news agency reported.

The Sikh casual farm labourer from Punjab died at a hospital in Rome two days later after being airlifted there when he was eventually found.

Police on Tuesday arrested the alleged gangmaster, Antonello Lovato, on suspicion of causing Singh’s manslaughter death, the report said.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the Sikh farmer, who died of a massive haemorrhage in a Rome hospital, “would in all likelihood have been saved if he had been promptly assisted”.

“We were waiting for this news, we were angry,” the president of the Lazio Indian community, Gurmukh Singh, said.

“The worst thing (Lovato) did was to leave him outside his home instead of taking him to hospital,” he was quoted as saying.

“An accident can happen, but not calling for medical assistance is unacceptable,” he said.

Singh’s death has spurred outrage at gangmastering, which is widespread in Italy, especially in the south of the country, and modern forms of slavery.

According to an earlier report, Lovato loaded Singh and his wife into a van and left them by the side of the road near their home. Singh’s severed arm was placed in a fruit crate.

Meanwhile, Singh’s widow Soni, who was treated for shock after the incident, received a special ‘justice’ stay permit to end her illegal status in Italy, it said.

On June 26, India asked Italy to take prompt action against those responsible for Singh’s death.

Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary [CPV & OIA], conveyed to Luigi Maria Vignali, the Director General for Italian Citizens Abroad and Migration Policies, India’s “deep concern” about the death of Singh, the Indian Embassy in Italy said in a post on X. He “called for prompt action against those responsible. Embassy is in contact with the family of Satnam Singh for consular help & transportation of mortal remains,” the mission added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last month that Singh, one of thousands of Indian immigrants who work the fields in the country, was the victim of “inhuman acts”.

“These are inhumane acts that do not belong to the Italian people. I hope that this barbarity will be punished harshly,” she said following a Cabinet meeting.

Italy’s Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, said the death of Singh had been an “act of barbarity”.

Opposition 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Giuseppe Conte had urged Meloni to act to stamp out brutal gangmastering.

“You lose your arm while you’re working in the fields for four euros an hour. You’re not immediately treated. They put you in a van, and they dump you like rubbish outside your home,” Conte wrote on X.

“Beside you, a strawberry basket in which your severed arm is left. You bleed out and die. It sounds like the story of a slave centuries ago. We can’t close our eyes, we can’t think about making profits while cancelling the dignity of work and the last shreds of humanity,” he wrote.

“We are ready to do our bit in parliament against these barbarities, which must be rooted out of the fields all over Italy, he added.

Gangmastering and the often violent exploitation of migrant farm labourers is a chronic problem in Italy, especially in the south.

Latina hosts thousands of immigrant labourers, many of them Sikhs, working picking fruit and vegetables for the local ‘agro-mafia’.

Workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said earlier this month that fatal accidents in Italy had risen by four to 268 in the first four months of this year.

There were about 100 last year, it said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

2
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

3
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

4
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

5
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

6
India

CJI DY Chandrachud refuses to comment on new criminal laws; says issue sub judice

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin ‘guru' sued over sexual assault allegations in UK court

8
India The Tribune Analysis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's big attack in Lok Sabha: Is strategy to shift to national politics working

9
India

Hathras tragedy: Cop-turned-preacher Bhole Baba attracted large number of followers in western UP

10
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions

Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed into venue of 80,000

The Baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang, came out ...

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who maintained a distance from press and social media

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR

INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM’s speech

INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech

Congress-led INDIA staged walkout after Leader of Opposition...

Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally

Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally

The Broader market remains positive

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on ro...


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

Cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur: Punjab State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Assistant professors, librarians stage sit-in

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution