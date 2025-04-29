Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP), announced his resignation as party leader following the election.

In a deeply emotional statement, Singh congratulated Mark Carney and expressed his gratitude for the support of his family and the NDP, acknowledging the challenges faced during his tenure. He emphasised the importance of unity and resilience within the party as it moves forward, reports The Guardian.

The election results were a significant setback for the NDP. Singh lost his seat, and the party's overall performance was disappointing. They only made it to 12 seats while in the last elections they had 24.

The Liberals, led by Mark Carney, secured a fourth consecutive term, while the Conservatives made notable gains.

Singh's resignation marks the end of an era for the NDP, which had previously been in a supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government.

#WATCH: Jagmeet Singh finally quits as NDP leader. pic.twitter.com/LpSuWlG1rL — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) April 29, 2025

Singh had ended this agreement in 2024, citing the Liberals' failure to meet commitments and accusing them of being influenced by corporate interests.

Singh's resignation comes amid a broader political shift in Canada, with the Liberals' unexpected resurgence and the NDP's decline. The party now faces the task of rebuilding and redefining its role in Canadian politics.

The development is being seen as a blow to the supporters of Khalistan in Canada.

A lawyer and current Leader of Canada's NDP, Jagmeet Singh, was born on January 2, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario. The area has huge Indian immigrants from Punjab. He is married to fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, with whom he has two children.