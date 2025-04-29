DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Diaspora / Jagmeet Singh gets emotional as he resigns from NDP leadership after losing Canada elections

Jagmeet Singh gets emotional as he resigns from NDP leadership after losing Canada elections

Singh's resignation marks the end of an era for the NDP, which had previously been in a supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:35 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh looks on at his election night headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada April 28, 2025. Reuetrs
Advertisement

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP), announced his resignation as party leader following the election.

In a deeply emotional statement, Singh congratulated Mark Carney and expressed his gratitude for the support of his family and the NDP, acknowledging the challenges faced during his tenure. He emphasised the importance of unity and resilience within the party as it moves forward, reports The Guardian.

The election results were a significant setback for the NDP. Singh lost his seat, and the party's overall performance was disappointing. They only made it to 12 seats while in the last elections they had 24.

Advertisement

The Liberals, led by Mark Carney, secured a fourth consecutive term, while the Conservatives made notable gains.

Singh's resignation marks the end of an era for the NDP, which had previously been in a supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government.

Advertisement

Singh had ended this agreement in 2024, citing the Liberals' failure to meet commitments and accusing them of being influenced by corporate interests.

Singh's resignation comes amid a broader political shift in Canada, with the Liberals' unexpected resurgence and the NDP's decline. The party now faces the task of rebuilding and redefining its role in Canadian politics.

The development is being seen as a blow to the supporters of Khalistan in Canada.

A lawyer and current Leader of Canada's NDP, Jagmeet Singh, was born on January 2, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario. The area has huge Indian immigrants from Punjab. He is married to fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, with whom he has two children.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper