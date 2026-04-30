Jaiveer Shergill requests Centre to help Iranian Sikhs stranded in Tehran gurdwara

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday requested the government to come to the aid of the Iranian Sikhs stranded in Tehran amid the West Asia crisis.

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In an X post, Jaiveer, tagging the Ministry of External Affairs, said some Iranian Sikh couples are stranded at Bhai Ganga Singh Sabha, Tehran, and need assistance for evacuation.

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"Request @MEAIndia to assist a few elderly Iranian Sikh couples who are stranded in Gurudwara Saab, Tehran, Iran. An aircraft operated by Mahaan Airways is scheduled to operate from Tehran to India on 5th May but the Airline is refusing to take them onboard without the permission of GOI," Jaiveer said on X.

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He also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and assist the Sikh families.

Only recently, Bhai Ganga Singh Sabha, Tehran, one of Iran's oldest gurdwaras, was in the news for marking Baisakhi.

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Despite the ongoing war, the Sikhs in Tehran celebrated the festival along with the locals and held rituals, including the recital of Akhand Path, shabad kirtan and customary replacement of the Nishan Sahib.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the gurdwara during his Iran visit in May 2016.