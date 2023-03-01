Joe Biden appoints 2 Indian-American corporate leaders to his Export Council

Washington, March 1
US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint two Indian-Americans to his powerful Export Council which is the principal national advisory committee on international trade.
The president on Tuesday announced a list of members he intends to appoint to the council, according to a White House press release.
Punit Renjen, the former CEO of Deloitte Consulting, and Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO and president-elect of FedEx, have their names on the list of members the President intends to appoint as members of the influential President's Export Council.
The council will be headed by Mark Edin, chairman of Kastle Systems.
More than two dozen leaders from the corporate sector, labour, real estate, national security and law, have been tapped into the President's Export Council.
On December 31 last, Renjen retired as Deloitte Global CEO after having served in the role since June 2015. He now serves as Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus.
Subramaniam, as President and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Corporation, is responsible for providing strategic direction for all FedEx operating companies.
Subramaniam is chair of the five-person Executive Committee, which plans and executes the corporation's strategic business activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...