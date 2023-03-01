Joe Biden appoints 2 Indian-American corporate leaders to his Export Council

PTI

Washington, March 1

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint two Indian-Americans to his powerful Export Council which is the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

The president on Tuesday announced a list of members he intends to appoint to the council, according to a White House press release.

Punit Renjen, the former CEO of Deloitte Consulting, and Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO and president-elect of FedEx, have their names on the list of members the President intends to appoint as members of the influential President's Export Council.

The council will be headed by Mark Edin, chairman of Kastle Systems.

More than two dozen leaders from the corporate sector, labour, real estate, national security and law, have been tapped into the President's Export Council.

On December 31 last, Renjen retired as Deloitte Global CEO after having served in the role since June 2015. He now serves as Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus.

Subramaniam, as President and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Corporation, is responsible for providing strategic direction for all FedEx operating companies.

Subramaniam is chair of the five-person Executive Committee, which plans and executes the corporation's strategic business activities.