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Home / Diaspora / Justice for Gagandeep Singh Randhawa campaign gains global momentum

Justice for Gagandeep Singh Randhawa campaign gains global momentum

Speakers recall Randhawa as an honest and upright officer, unanimously calling for a fair and transparent probe into his death

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:40 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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PAU Alumni Association, Khalsa College alumni and GNE alumni hold a candlelight vigil at Brampton City Hall, paying tribute to Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.
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Days after the shocking suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official Dr Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the demand for justice has gathered significant momentum internationally, with strong support pouring in from Punjabi diaspora communities in Canada, the US and Australia.

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A series of memorial meetings, candlelight vigils, and community gatherings have been organised in various cities, drawing hundreds of participants. A major memorial event held at Empire Banquet Hall in Surrey recently saw over 300 attendees, including Members of Parliament Sukh Dhaliwal, Randeep Sarai, and Gurbux Saini, along with MLA Mandeep Dhaliwal, besides Bilal Cheema and Gagandeep Nahal.

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The event was organised by members of the Khalsa alumni network, including Surinder Singh Mahal, Narinder Tur, and Barinder Dhillon, with support from the Khalsa College Amritsar Global Alumni Association. Speakers recalled Randhawa as an honest and upright officer, and unanimously called for a fair and transparent investigation into his death.

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Separately, the North America PAU Alumni Association organised a community vigil at Brampton City Hall in Brampton on March 29, where attendees paid tributes and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Organisers said a formal representation was being prepared to be sent to the Punjab Governor, urging an impartial probe.

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