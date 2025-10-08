Jyoti Gondek, Calgary’s Mayor, seeks re-election viewing growing power of Punjabi vote

Jyoti Gondek, Calgary’s first female mayor of Punjabi origin, is seeking re-election as Calgary Mayor, with the election scheduled for October 20.

Gondek, who made history in 2021 by becoming the first woman to lead the city, is now vying for a second term with a campaign focused on public safety, economic revitalisation, and balanced growth across Calgary’s communities.

Gondek’s re-election platform emphasises restoring downtown vibrancy, expanding housing affordability, and addressing concerns about addiction and safety. She has pledged to continue collaborations with provincial and federal governments to secure Calgary’s share of infrastructure funding while focusing on long-term sustainability.

Her campaign speeches have underlined her commitment to making Calgary a safer, more inclusive, and future-ready city. Born Prabhjote Kaur Grewal to Punjabi parents in London and raised in Canada, Jyoti Gondek’s journey to City Hall embodies the story of immigrant determination and multicultural success. Before becoming mayor, she represented Ward 3 as a councillor from 2017 to 2021 and worked in academia and consulting.

Her Punjabi heritage and deep community engagement have made her a familiar and respected figure among Calgary’s diverse population. This year’s municipal elections also reflect the growing influence of Calgary’s Punjabi community, with as many as seven Punjabi-origin candidates contesting city council seats.

The community, which has steadily increased its civic participation, is now emerging as a powerful voice in local politics. Among the notable candidates are Reet Mushiana and Raj Dhaliwal from Ward 5, both active community figures with strong local ties.

They are joined by Harinder (Harry) Singh Purba, Gurpreet Dhillon, Tarlochan Singh Sidhu, Taran Dhillon, and Jaspriya Johal, who are contesting across different wards. Many of these candidates have focused their campaigns on improving local infrastructure, ensuring equitable city services, and creating safer, more vibrant neighbourhoods.

Political observers note that Ward 5 and Ward 10, which have significant South Asian populations, will be among the most closely watched battlegrounds.

A strong showing by Punjabi-origin candidates could mark a new chapter in Calgary’s civic landscape, showcasing the growing representation of immigrants in the city’s decision-making bodies.

The Punjabi community’s engagement in Calgary politics mirrors its rising participation at the federal and provincial levels, where several Punjabi-origin leaders have already made their mark. Analysts believe this expanding political presence reflects both the community’s demographic strength and its growing confidence in shaping policy conversations within the city.

While the mayoral race remains tightly contested, with recent polls showing Gondek among the frontrunners, the final outcome is expected to hinge on voter turnout and key issues like public safety, taxes, and city planning. For Gondek, a victory would reaffirm her leadership and strengthen her vision of a progressive, inclusive Calgary.

For the Punjabi community, these elections represent not only a chance for broader representation but also a milestone in their ongoing journey of civic empowerment in Canada’s energy capital. While another prominent Punjabi figure and sitting Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is not seeking re-election for this upcoming term.

In 2025, he announced a return to federal politics, saying that he would run as the Liberal candidate in Edmonton Southeast; he was defeated by Conservative candidate Jagsharan Singh Mahal. Following his loss, Sohi announced that he would not seek re-election as mayor in the 2025 municipal election.