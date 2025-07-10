DT
PT
Firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada's Surrey; Babbar Khalsa terror group claims responsibility

Firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada's Surrey; Babbar Khalsa terror group claims responsibility

Incident comes just days after Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath launched their new venture
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:14 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have launched their new venture, Kap’s Café, in the heart of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
Unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire last night at 'KAP'S CAFE', a newly inaugurated restaurant owned by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia.

Notably, Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and one of the NIA’s most wanted individuals, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities are investigating the matter and an official statement from Kapil Sharma or local law enforcement is still awaited.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath have soft launched their new venture in the heart of Surrey over the weekend.

The cafe’s Instagram Stories revealed packed interiors and enthusiastic fans. The venue is already gaining traction as a cozy hangout for locals and fans alike.

