Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Diaspora / Kash Patel removed as acting ATF director, replaced by Army Secretary, sources say

Kash Patel removed as acting ATF director, replaced by Army Secretary, sources say

It was not immediately clear when Patel was removed from the role
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 11:17 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Kash Patel
FBI Director Kash Patel was removed as the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and replaced by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, seven people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Driscoll will continue to serve as Army Secretary while he also oversees the ATF, an arm of the US Justice Department, said three of the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss personnel matters that were not yet public.

Patel was sworn in as ATF's acting director in late February, just a few days after he was also sworn in as FBI Director.

A Justice Department official confirmed the change.

It was not immediately clear when Patel was removed from the role. As of Wednesday afternoon, Patel's photo and title of acting director was still listed on the ATF's website.

The abrupt change in leadership comes at a time when senior Justice Department officials are weighing whether to merge the ATF with the US Drug Enforcement Administration as part of an effort to cut costs.

