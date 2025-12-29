DT
Home / Diaspora / Lalit Modi apologises amid fugitive video controversy; netizens say ‘matlab deport hone waale ho’

Lalit Modi apologises amid fugitive video controversy; netizens say ‘matlab deport hone waale ho’

The clip, which appeared to be filmed at Mallya’s birthday celebration, showed Modi introducing both of them as “the two biggest fugitives of India

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Days after the Ministry of External Affairs stated that India would take steps to bring back all fugitives, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi issued an apology over his recent social media activity.

 Also read: Firm on bringing back fugitives: Govt on Mallya, Lalit Modi video

'We are biggest fugitives': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya mock India in viral video

On Monday, Modi shared a message on X saying that he never intended to offend anyone, particularly the Indian government, which he said he respects greatly. He claimed his earlier remarks were misunderstood and expressed his “deepest apologies.”

The apology followed a controversy sparked by a video featuring Modi and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

The clip, which appeared to be filmed at Mallya’s birthday celebration, showed Modi introducing both of them as “the two biggest fugitives of India.” The video, shared by Modi on Instagram with a caption suggesting it would “break the internet in India,” quickly drew widespread criticism, with many accusing the duo of making light of serious legal issues.

In response to the backlash, Modi said his comments were misconstrued and were never meant to hurt public sentiment. However, he did not directly address the video itself or the criticism that followed its release.

The post was soon flooded with comments with one saying: "Come to India and say it in person! Since you have so much regard for the law, why not do a live broadcast from an Indian court? The TRPs would be higher than the 2008 IPL final!"

Another wrote: "Matlab deport hone waale ho".  "Apology accepted. Misconstrued statements have an amazing habit of appearing only after backlash," was one comment.

