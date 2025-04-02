Language access mandatory for fairness in immigration court, says NAPA after Trump’s executive order

Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), has raised concerns over disparities in legal representation for non-English speaking immigrants in US Immigration Courts. His concerns come in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order designating English as the official language of the US.

According to recently released data for fiscal year 2024-25, out of 1,57,577 removal orders issued in immigration court, 82.5 per cent of individuals lacked legal representation. The disparity is most severe for Spanish speakers, who make up the largest group facing removal, with only 14.5 per cent represented.

In contrast, Punjabi speakers, though a minority in immigration courts, had one of the highest representation rates, with 81.6 per cent receiving legal assistance.

Advertisement

“This data highlights the ongoing crisis in legal representation within immigration courts,” said Chahal. “While Punjabi-speaking immigrants appear to have better access to legal counsel, the majority of other non-English-speaking individuals remain vulnerable due to systemic barriers.”

With President Trump’s executive order raising questions about language access in legal proceedings, advocates fear that due process could be significantly compromised, Chahal said.

Advertisement

He added that language access is essential to ensuring fairness in immigration courts, and without proper representation, thousands risk unjust deportations.

NAPA has called on policymakers, legal advocates, and civil society organisations to reinforce efforts to provide adequate legal resources and interpretation services for non-English-speaking immigrants. The organisation urged the Trump administration and congressional leaders to ensure that language barriers do not prevent individuals from receiving a fair hearing in immigration proceedings.