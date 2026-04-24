Ludhiana’s Manuke family shocked by daughter’s mysterious death in Canada

A pall of grief has descended over a family from Manuke village in Ludhiana district after their 24-year-old daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ontario, Canada.

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The deceased, Anmoldeep Kaur, had moved to Canada on a study visa in 2021 and was currently working as a childcare worker on a valid work permit. Her body was discovered lying on a bench at a park near her residence on Thursday.

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Chairman of the Cooperative Society and Manuke Sarpanch Harpreet Singh said the family, led by retired Subedar Parminder Singh, is reeling under a double blow, the sudden loss of their daughter and the daunting process of bringing her body back to Punjab. Anmoldeep had not yet secured permanent residency in Canada.

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According to information received by the family, Ontario police have launched an investigation into the sequence of events leading to her death. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of eyewitnesses. The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report.

Social activists, including Randhir Singh and Sukhwinder Singh of the Malwa Group, have initiated efforts to facilitate the repatriation of the body to the family’s current residence in Akalgarh Basti, Sudhar.

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The grieving parents, Parminder Singh and Amardeep Kaur, are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. Family members said Anmoldeep had never indicated any health issues or stress and had recently invited her mother to Ontario to spend time with her.

Her brother, Dilpreet Singh, who resides in the United States, has also travelled to Ontario following the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke said she has approached the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the repatriation process and requested the Indian Embassy in Canada to assist in resolving any related issues.

Meanwhile, local residents have appreciated the efforts of volunteers from the Malwa Group Association, led by Randhir Singh Dhira, for stepping in to support the bereaved family during this difficult time.