Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

Chandigarh, October 8
The Surrey RCMP on Friday said a man had been arrested for the incident that took place in the Strawberry Hill business complex involving some Indian students.
They have sought people' help to help identify an additional suspect. They have already identified another accused.
A media release mentioned that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP officer was surrounded by a group of men in the parking lot of the Strawberry Hill business complex, after he served a violation ticket to one of the individuals.
On October 4, a 22-year-old was arrested for intimidation of the justice system participant and obstruction of a peace officer. He was released on an undertaking with a future court date and conditions, which includes not going to the Strawberry Hill Complex.
Seeking public assistance to identify an additional suspect allegedly involved in the incident, the police have released his photograph.
He has been described as a South Asian man, in his mid- to late-20s.
According to the press release, the suspect is described as having a full beard and at the time of the incident was wearing a blue turban and a light-coloured shirt with stripes.
“We encourage the individual to come forward and speak to investigators,” says Staff Sergeant Jag Saran, Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit Commander.
