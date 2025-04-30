DT
Canada's new dawn: How Mark Carney mirrors Dr Manmohan Singh's vision

Canada's new dawn: How Mark Carney mirrors Dr Manmohan Singh's vision

Both renowned economists never really had plans to enter active politics but destiny made them prime ministers to head minority governments
Raveen Thukral
Toronto, Updated At : 04:07 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and former Indian Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh. Reuters/File
As Mark Carney gets set to take over Canada’s reins with his minority Liberal government, one just cannot ignore the stark similarities between him and former Indian Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh.

Both renowned economists never really had plans to enter active politics but destiny made them prime ministers to head minority governments.

As the world faces economic complexities, the leadership styles and economic philosophies of Carney and Singh stand out, despite emerging from different national contexts.

Both Carney and late Dr Singh had a reputation of being technocrats before they took over as prime ministers.

Carney and Singh share the rare distinction of transitioning from academia to prominent roles in public service. Carney, holding a DPhil in Economics from Oxford, served with distinction as the Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. His adept handling of monetary policies during the 2008 financial crisis showcased his ability to stabilise economies under pressure.

Similarly, Dr Singh, with academic credentials from Oxford and Cambridge, was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (1982-1985) and he applied his economic acumen to steer India through its 1991 balance-of-payments crisis. His liberalisation reforms not only rescued India from economic peril but also set it on a path of sustained growth and global integration.

Both Carney and Dr Singh epitomise the technocratic approach to leadership — prioritising data-driven decision-making over political theatrics. Dr Singh’s tenure as India’s Prime Minister was marked by a scholarly, unassuming style that earned him respect across party lines. However, his humility did make him a target of the Opposition who dubbed him as a “silent PM” often succumbing to the diktats of the Gandhi family.

Carney, till now, has demonstrated similar qualities in his role, due to his policy expertise rather than political manoeuvring, particularly during a time when Canada faces a potential economic showdown in the wake of Trump’s tariff war. And perhaps this reputation has helped him turn tables on the Conservatives, who, till months ago, were looking at a clean sweep in the federal polls.

Carney’s and Dr Singh’s commitment to centrist, liberal economic policies further binds their legacy. Singh championed market liberalisation, globalisation and economic reforms that modernised India’s economy.

Carney, an advocate of inclusive capitalism and climate action, underscores the significance of sustainable growth within strong regulatory frameworks.

Carney’s ascent to the position of Canada’s Prime Minister after the polls, in light of his shared ideological and professional ethos with Dr Singh, could perhaps herald a new chapter in Canada-India relations. Carney’s familiarity with global financial systems and his technocratic leadership style resonate with India’s economic aspirations, fostering mutual respect and understanding.

His focus on sustainable development aligns with India’s growing emphasis on green energy and environmental policies. Carney’s international credibility, bolstered by roles with the UN and G7, could serve as a bridge for deeper economic cooperation, trade agreements and climate partnerships between Canada and India.

Moreover, Carney’s diplomatic demeanour and non-confrontational political style mirrors Singh’s approach, which could smooth diplomatic dialogues and strengthen bilateral ties, which have been strained for quite some time now. Their shared belief in pragmatic governance over populist rhetoric offers a blueprint for collaborative, future-focused international relations.

Parallels between Mark Carney and Dr Singh extend beyond their academic laurels to a shared vision of economic resilience, sustainable development and technocratic leadership. While Dr Singh is no more, one hopes that Carney is able to steer Canada towards stronger ties with India, as Indian diaspora here constitute the largest community of the immigrants in this country.

