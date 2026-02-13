DT
Meet Nisha Agarwal whom Mayor Mamdani appointed to head 'People with Disabilities' in New York

Meet Nisha Agarwal whom Mayor Mamdani appointed to head 'People with Disabilities' in New York

New Commissioner to focus on accessibility in New York City

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
Nish Agawwal Photo: @NYCMayor/X
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed Indian-origin Nisha Agarwal as the new Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People With Disabilities.

The appointment was announced on February 10 as part of a series of senior-level changes in the city administration.

Agarwal would be responsible for improving accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities across New York City as the head of the office.

Her role would also focus on ensuring that city services, public infrastructure, housing, transport, health care, education and employment programmes are accessible to all residents.

Mayor Mamdani, while announcing the appointment, said that making the city affordable is not enough and stressed that accessibility must also be a priority. He said Agarwal’s experience in law, government and advocacy would help remove long-standing barriers faced by people with disabilities.

Who is Nisha Agarwal

Agarwal is a public interest lawyer and has worked in several key government and advocacy roles.

She previously held senior positions at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and at the International Refugee Assistance Project.

During the administration of former mayor Bill de Blasio, she also led the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

She is a Harvard graduate and lives in Brooklyn. Her father Suresh Agarwal, worked as a nuclear engineer and mother Rita Agarwal worked in human resources. She also has a brother, named Neil.

Reacting to her appointment, Agarwal told a local website that she would work closely with people with disabilities to ensure accessibility remains central to how the city serves its residents, adding that: “I will work with and on behalf of disabled New Yorkers to ensure accessibility is central to how this city serves its residents”.

