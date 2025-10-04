US district Judge Arun Subramanian has earned a reputation among colleagues and legal professionals as both “adaptable yet firm,” a balance that has drawn attention in high-profile cases and everyday proceedings alike.

Advertisement

During the trial involving music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, Subramanian made headlines for privately reprimanding defence adviser Mark Geragos over what he called an “outrageous” comment directed at the prosecution.

Advertisement

Combs, 55, was stoic as Judge Arun Subramanian announced the 50-month sentence at the end of a day-long hearing in Manhattan federal court, reports Reuters.

Advertisement

“Why did it happen so long?" Judge Subramanian asked as he handed down the sentence. “Because you had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren't caught.”

Subramanian, who also fined Combs USD 500,000, the maximum allowed, praised the accusers who testified at trial. They effectively spoke for countless others who experienced abuse, the judge said, “You gave them a voice. You stood up to power."

Advertisement

The incident reflected the judge’s no-nonsense approach to courtroom decorum. “This courtroom is about law, not theatrics,” he reportedly remarked, a quote that has since become symbolic of his judicial style.

TMZ has reported his “relaxed temperament and calm exchanges” helped ease tensions in what has been described as the trial of the year.

Despite his strict adherence to legal protocol, Subramanian is also known for bringing a relatable and often light-hearted energy to the Bench.

He’s a karaoke enthusiast, buys his judicial robes online, and isn’t afraid to inject humour when appropriate.

“The law is serious,” he once told a group of clerks, “but the people applying it don’t always need to be grim.”

Before his appointment to the federal bench, Subramanian was a partner at the prestigious law firm Susman Godfrey, where he led cases on behalf of both major corporations and individuals. His work contributed to more than $1 billion in recoveries in cases involving fraud and exploitation.

He also dedicated time to pro bono efforts, underscoring his long-held belief that the justice system must be accessible to all, not just the powerful.