Modi Invites Trinidad, Tobago diaspora to India, announces OCI card expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago to visit India, the land of their ancestors, and walk on the soil they once walked, saying that the people back home will welcome them with open arms and jalebi.

His remarks came during his address to the community in the island nation after he received a rousing welcome from his counterpart, Kamla Persad Bissessar, who was referred to as the "daughter of Bihar" given her ancestral ties to India.

"I encourage all of you to visit India more in person, and not just virtually via social media. Visit the villages of your ancestors. Walk on the soil they walked on. Bring your children and neighbours. Bring anyone who enjoys 'chai' and a good story. We will welcome all of you with open arms, warm hearts, and jalebi," the PM said.

He also invited Bissessar to visit the Mahakumbh.

"Kamla ji's ancestors hailed from Buxar in Bihar, and she has even visited the place herself. People regard her as a daughter of Bihar," he said. "I had the honor of bringing water from the Mahakumbh with me. I request Kamla ji to offer this holy water from the Sarayu River and the Mahakumbh to the Ganga Dhara here," he added.

Bissessar had previously visited her ancestral village, Bhelupur in the Itarhi block of Buxar district, in 2012.

During his address, PM Modi also announced that individuals of Indian origin in Trinidad and Tobago, up to the sixth generation, will now be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, granting them the right to live and work in India without any restrictions.

"Today, I'm happy to announce that OCI cards will be given to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago. We aren't just connected by blood or surname. You are connected by belonging. India welcomes, and India embraces you!" he said.

This marks Modi’s first bilateral visit to Trinidad and Tobago and the first visit by an Indian PM to the country since 1999.

'Deeply privileged to welcome one of the world’s most respected man'

Trinidad & Tobago PM Kamala Persad Bissessar in her speech, said, "We are graced by the presence of someone who is near and dear to us."

"We are graced by a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol but profound honour for us. I am deeply privileged to welcome one of the world’s most respected, most admired visionary leader Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India," she said.

She termed PM Modi a "transformational force", who she said has refined governance of India and position to become a prominent and dominant global power.

"Through your visionary and futuristic initiatives you have modernised the Indian economy, empowered over a billion citizens and above all you have instilled pride into the hearts of all Indians all over the world," she said.

She hailed PM Modi's commitment to Indian diaspora, prompting culture, history and spirit of shared journey.

She also praised India's vaccine initiative extension to the world during Covid-19.

Meanwhile, PM Modi was bestowed with 'The Order of the republic of Trinidad and Tobago'-the country's highest honour.