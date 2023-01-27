Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 27

A 37-year-old woman originally hailing from Ludhiana district, living in Italy, was allegedly cheated and raped by a Moga youth, living in Portugal, on the pretext of marriage, the police officials confirmed here, on Friday.

The victim alleged that Lovepreet Singh Brar son of Bhupinder Singh Brar originally a resident of Preet Nagar in Moga is now settled in Portugal. He met her through one of the persons known to both of them, a few years back.

Since, both of them were living in Europe at that time, they came close to each other as friends. Later, Lovepreet proposed her for marriage.

On the pretext of marriage, Lovepreet developed physical relations with her when they came to India. They met on several occasions in the past six to seven years, said GS Ghumman, legal counsel of the victim while adding that Lovepreet suddenly refused to marry her, last year.

Instead, he tried to marry another woman when he came back at home, last year.

After coming to know about Lovepreet's marriage, she filed a written complaint with the SSP, Moga, through her legal counsel against Lovepreet alleging sexual harassment and cheating with her.

When the police complaint was filed, Lovepreet reportedly did not marry the other woman and went back to Portugal.

After a preliminary inquiry, the Moga police had registered a criminal case under sections 376, 420 and 406 of the IPC against Lovepreet Singh at the City-II police station.

A look out notice is likely to be issued against him at all the international airports.

#Moga