Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy recently shared a family photo with his two sons, captioned “It’s why we do it.”

It’s why we do it. pic.twitter.com/sPRDQkdSFw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 6, 2025

Intended as a heartfelt post, it instead sparked a wave of online trolling, with some users making racist and xenophobic remarks. Some also spoke in support of Vivek.

Why don’t Americans deport this Indian? — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) June 6, 2025

Take care of your family. Protect your family. The rest is noise. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 6, 2025

The backlash comes amid rising tensions in the Republican Party and has dragged the Indian-origin Republican leader into spotlight. Ramaswamy has faced criticism from MAGA supporters over his pro-immigration stance and cultural views.

Some users even mocked his children for wearing shoes without socks. A person said, “In America we wear socks," while another added, “We wear socks under our shoes in America."

In America we wear socks. — MongolianBeast (@MongolianBeast1) June 6, 2025

His departure from Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative and a perceived distancing from the Musk-Trump feud has put him in bad space.

Earlier too he has been brutely trolled over his posts. In March, he was trolled for being barefoot in his own home during an old interview with one commenting “We aren’t in India." Another racial attack was when he shared a post celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Apoorva over the skin colour.