Musk-Trump feud drags Vivek Ramaswamy's post on kids in 'bad space'

Musk-Trump feud drags Vivek Ramaswamy's post on kids in ‘bad space’

Indian-origin Republican leader had shared a heartfelt post, it instead sparked a wave of online trolling
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:36 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo posted on X by Vivek Ramaswamy.
Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy recently shared a family photo with his two sons, captioned “It’s why we do it.”

Intended as a heartfelt post, it instead sparked a wave of online trolling, with some users making racist and xenophobic remarks. Some also spoke in support of Vivek.

The backlash comes amid rising tensions in the Republican Party and has dragged the Indian-origin Republican leader into spotlight. Ramaswamy has faced criticism from MAGA supporters over his pro-immigration stance and cultural views.

Some users even mocked his children for wearing shoes without socks. A person said, “In America we wear socks," while another added, “We wear socks under our shoes in America."

His departure from Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative and a perceived distancing from the Musk-Trump feud has put him in bad space.

Earlier too he has been brutely trolled over his posts. In March, he was trolled for being barefoot in his own home during an old interview with one commenting “We aren’t in India." Another racial attack was when he shared a post celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Apoorva over the skin colour.

