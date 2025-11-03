DT
Home / Diaspora / 'My offence, I called them Pakistanis': Sikh man claims arrested after being attacked by 'Pakistani gang' in London

'My offence, I called them Pakistanis': Sikh man claims arrested after being attacked by 'Pakistani gang' in London

Alleges unfair treatment by London police

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:39 AM Nov 03, 2025 IST
Grabs from video posted on X by @kingkapoor72
A Sikh man has alleged that he was attacked by a group of British-Pakistani men earlier this year and that the Metropolitan Police failed to take appropriate action against the assailants.

Harman Singh Kapoor, who first shared details of the incident on social media on May 16, claimed that instead of arresting the attackers, police officers targeted him for allegedly using racially charged language.

“Last night I called 999 after being assaulted by a group of Pakistanis. When Met Police arrived, one officer ran at me while others shouted ‘Arrest him!’ My ‘offence’? I called a Pakistani… a Pakistani. They accused me of being ‘racially aggravated’—not the actual attackers. This is policing under Sadiq Khan,” the man wrote in his initial post.

According to his account, he was detained after defending himself during the confrontation, while those he accused of assault were not apprehended.

Six months later, the man again took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration over what he described as “police apathy” and the lack of progress in his case. He also criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Metropolitan Police for failing to deliver justice.

“It’s been 6 months since I was attacked by a Pakistani gang. My wife had to call 999 and instead of protecting me, the police arrested me for defending myself for calling them ‘Bloody Pakistanis.’ Meanwhile, those attackers walk free, enjoying the protection of a system that bends for them,” he wrote, tagging both @metpoliceuk and @MayorofLondon.

As of now, there has been no official response from the Metropolitan Police or the Mayor’s Office regarding the allegations.

The incident has reignited debates over racial bias, policing standards, and the protection of minority communities in London. Many social media users have expressed support for the victim, while others have called for an independent investigation into the handling of the case.

