Neos Air suspends Amritsar-Toronto flights via Milan from October 8

A major setback has hit the international connectivity of Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar with Toronto, as Italy’s Neos Air has announced the suspension of its weekly Amritsar-Toronto service via Milan, effective October 8. According to a statement released on the airline’s official website, Neos Air cited “current international geopolitical instability and the resulting decline in booking trends, with load factors unfortunately insufficient to ensure operational sustainability” as the reason for discontinuing the route.

Neos Air has announced that passengers who booked directly on its website will receive refund instructions via email, while those who booked through travel agencies are advised to contact their agents. Despite being a smaller airline, Neos Air had sustained this operation since April 2023.

Although this suspension is disappointing, passengers still have options to reach Toronto. Qatar Airways operates a direct Amritsar-Doha service, providing convenient one-stop connections to Toronto. For those wanting to fly one-stop, Air India provides connectivity via Delhi for travellers bound for Canada.

Local activists and residents have expressed concern over the suspension. In a joint statement, Sameep Singh Gumtala and Anantdeep Singh Dhillon from FlyAmritsar Initiative said, “This suspension is a major setback for thousands of Punjabi diaspora members in Canada who depend on convenient connections from Amritsar. At the same time, it highlights the urgent need for sustainable long-haul operations to and from Punjab.”

Gumtala added, “Now is the time for Air India to realise the full potential of this route and step in. With its vast resources and global network, Air India is best positioned to operate direct Amritsar-Toronto flights successfully and serve the growing demand of the Punjabi diaspora.”