Tributes, exhibition mark Netaji's birth anniversary in UK

PTI

London, January 24

The 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Parakram Diwas, was marked with tributes and a special diaspora portrait exhibition at the Indian High Commission in London.

The special event, hosted by the Indian High Commission in London on Monday evening, brought together community leaders and members of the British Bengali diaspora to pay homage to Netaji.

‘Sangram', an exhibition made up of portraits of revolutionaries who fought in the Indian freedom struggle drawn by members of the Indian diaspora from around the world, was displayed by Heritage Bengal Global (HGB) to mark the occasion.

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his many feats of military and political courage live on,” Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said in his address, following floral tributes to a portrait of Netaji in the Gandhi Hall of India House.

“The museum in his memory in Kolkata is well worth visiting to see the courage, daring and enterprise that he displayed in escaping from custody in house arrest, his extraordinary journey through India, his efforts to mobilise an army including prisoners of war – all of this is the stuff of legend,” he said.

The Indian envoy highlighted the legendary freedom fighter's selflessness, shunning a life of privilege and luxury in favour of the hard road to fight for the independence of his country.