New York State Senate adopts resolution commemorating 75th anniversary of Indian Constitution

In a first, the New York State Senate has formally adopted a resolution honouring the Indian Constitution on the occasion of its 75th anniversary, recognising it as a guiding framework for India's ongoing progress as a nation and celebrating the country's democratic values.

Advertisement

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, the only Indian-origin member currently serving in the New York State Senate, introduced the landmark resolution, which was adopted in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, alongside prominent members of the Indian-American community in New York.

Advertisement

“I am introducing this resolution in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, a time to celebrate Indian independence and the brave Indians who risked their lives for the betterment of their fellow countrymen,” Cooney said.

This is a significant development since it is the first time that a resolution commemorating the Indian Constitution has been tabled and adopted in a legislative body in the US. In the past, there have been several resolutions tabled to commemorate Indian Independence, Republic Day, prominent festivals and other occasions.

Advertisement

“Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution! The New York State Senate adopted a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, introduced by Senator Jeremy Cooney @SenatorCooney," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

"The resolution celebrates India's democratic values and its shared commitment to liberty, justice, and equality with the United States. CG @binaysrikant76 joined the ceremony along with members of the Indian-American community, marking a celebration of shared democratic ideals and cultural ties,” it added.

The resolution recognises the Indian Constitution as a profound reflection of the founding forefathers' vision and a guiding framework for India's ongoing progress as a nation.

“This is a day to be celebrated not just in India but worldwide. Across the globe, Indians are making lasting impacts in their communities. This is an opportunity to join together to celebrate and reflect on our shared history, culture and heritage,” Cooney said.

Cooney also shared his personal journey from being adopted from an orphanage in Kolkata, India, and raised by a single mother in Rochester, New York.

“This anniversary also holds a special importance for me personally. As many of my colleagues know in the Senate, I was adopted from an orphanage in Calcutta and throughout my life, I have worked very hard to maintain a strong connection with India and Indians in my community. That connection continues today as we honour the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.” The resolution honours Constitution Day and highlights the shared histories of the United States and India in their respective struggles for independence from colonial rule. It affirms the importance of acknowledging the rich ancestral heritage of New York's diverse communities and affirms a commitment to fostering public awareness and education about this enduring cultural legacy, the Consulate said.

Other members of the Senate recognised India's historic contributions to democratic governance.

State Senator John Liu remarked that India, often described as the “first democracy on the planet,” possesses democratic traditions that span centuries.

Cooney said that due to the perseverance of people in India and the leadership of figures like Mahatma Gandhi, “a decades-long struggle for independence finally culminated in the Indian independence and the adoption of the Constitution” in November 1949.

“This story of resiliency and the fight for self-determination is one of the bonds that ties our two great nations together. It was that desire for civil and political rights that fuelled independence movements both in the US and in India, making our countries kindred spirits in the fight for independence and sovereignty,” Cooney said.

In his address, Cooney expressed heartfelt pride in his heritage, stating, “I am incredibly proud to celebrate our Indian heritage, and this important landmark with my colleagues and all New Yorkers.” He further emphasised the shared democratic ideals of India and the United States, noting that both Constitutions begin with the unifying words, “We the People.”