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Home / Diaspora / New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib

The two discuss the contributions of the Sikh community in New Zealand

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:33 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon pays obeisance at Guru Nanak Sikh Sangat Gurdwara Sahib in Otahuhu, Auckland.
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New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday paid obeisance at Guru Nanak Sikh Sangat Gurdwara Sahib in Otahuhu, Auckland and had a special meeting with Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj.

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A release issued by the Akal Takht secretariat said the two leaders discussed the mutual understanding and harmony between the Sikh community and other communities in New Zealand. They also discussed the services being performed by Sikhs in New Zealand for the development and strengthening of the community.

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Jathedar Gargaj thanked Prime Minister Luxon for the recognition and for honouring the services being performed by the Sikhs in New Zealand.

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He invited Prime Minister Luxon to visit the Golden temple — the holiest Sikh shrine in the world — which he happily accepted.

During the meeting, Jathedar Gargaj gifted Prime Minister Luxon a model of Golden temple. The visiting Prime Minister gifted a watch to Jathedar Gargaj.

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Takanini MP Rima Nakhle, president of Central Sikh Association and spokesperson of Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand Daljit Singh, president of Youth Akali Dal Sarabjit Singh Jhinjar and media advisor Jaskaran Singh were also present for the occasion.

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