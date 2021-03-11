NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul’s wife Aruna passes away in UK

London, May 4
The wife of leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, Lady Aruna Paul, passed away peacefully at her home in London on Tuesday night. She was 86.
“She was full of life and always trying to uplift people around her,” said a close family member, confirming the news of her death.
Lady Paul is survived by her husband and three children – two sons Akash and Ambar and daughter Anjli.
Swraj and Aruna Paul, who were married for over 65 years, were a familiar presence together at diaspora events in London. They celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in December 2016, when Queen Elizabeth II sent her best wishes to mark the couple’s wedding milestone.
Lord Paul, 91, is the founder of UK-based Caparo Group of industries, with operations in the US, India, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
