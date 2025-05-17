DT
PT
Home / Diaspora / NTA, IIT-Sambalpur launch bureaucrat-training course

NTA, IIT-Sambalpur launch bureaucrat-training course

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, IIM-Sambalpur on Friday launched its two cutting-edge new undergraduate programmes — bachelor of science in management and public policy and bachelor of science in data science and Artificial Intelligence in collaboration...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:53 AM May 17, 2025 IST
In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, IIM-Sambalpur on Friday launched its two cutting-edge new undergraduate programmes — bachelor of science in management and public policy and bachelor of science in data science and Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with National Testing Agency (NTA) in Delhi.

IIM-Sambalpur becomes the first such IIM to offer admissions to its BS in data science and AI programme through IIT-JEE Main, and to its BS in management and public policy programme through CUET, both national-level entrance exams conducted by the NTA.

The cross-functional courses are designed to develop responsible leaders who can address societal and industrial challenges with innovation, compassion, and a global perspective.

The bachelor of science in management and public policy programme is designed to meet national managerial aspirations in terms of sustainability, ESG (environmental, social and governance), and community-led development. This programme aims to equip a new generation of change-makers to close the gap between policy and practice at the grassroots level.

Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM-Sambalpur, said the undergraduate programmes had a flexible structure that allowed students to gain a certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, a degree after three years, and an honours degree after successfully completing four years, with multiple entry and exit points.

“The first is the BS in data science and AI, a four-year programme. The admissions will be to this programme through an entrance test held by the NTA. This programme will shortlist students who have obtained minimum 70 per cent marks in their Class X and Class XII board exams, together with top percentile or high marks in the JEE (Main) test. We are admitting 90 students to this programme in the phase one,” he said.

