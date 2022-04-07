Number of Indian students in US rose by 12 per cent, from China dropped by 8 per cent

In its annual report, US Citizenship and Immigration Services say the Covid pandemic continues to impact international student enrolment in the United States in 2021

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Washington, April 7 

The number of Indian students in the United States increased by over 12 per cent in 2021, while those from China which accounts for the largest number, dropped by more than eight per cent, a governmental report said on Wednesday.

The total number of SEVIS records for active F-1 and M-1 students was 1,236,748 in the calendar year 2021, a decrease of 1.2 per cent from the calendar year 2020.

SEVIS stands for Students and Exchange Visitor Information System. F-1 and M-1 are the two non-immigrant student visas. J-1 is also a non-immigrant student visa but is mostly given to scholars exchange programs.

In 2021, 8,038 SEVP-certified schools were eligible to enrol international students, registering a decrease by 280 schools from 8,369 eligible schools in 2020.

“The number of students from China and India made Asia the most popular continent of origin. However, China sent fewer students in 2021 in comparison to 2020 (-33,569) while India sent more students (+25,391),” the report said.

As many as 37 per cent of Indian students are females.

Overall, China continues to top the list of countries sending 348,992 students to the United States. India follows China with 232,851 students. China and India are followed by South Korea (58,787), Canada (37,453), Brazil (33,552), Vietnam (29,597), Saudi Arabia (28,600), Taiwan (25,406), Japan (20,144) and Mexico (19,680).

According to the report, only Asia and Australia/Pacific Islands saw an overall decline in the number of students coming to the United States last year as all other continents saw an increase.

International F-1 and M-1 students came from every continent in the world other than Antarctica and from more than 224 countries and territories.

Students from China and India made Asia the most popular continent of origin, accounting for 71.9 per cent of the international student population. China sent fewer international students while India sent more, it said.

In 2021, California hosted 208,257 international students, the largest percentage of international students (16.8 per cent) of any US state. There were 240,479 active exchange visitors in the United States in 2021 compared to 256,944 active exchange visitors in 2020, it said.

Most F-1 and M-1 students come to the United States to take part in the higher education system. In 2021, roughly 92 per cent of all F-1 and M-1 students were enrolled in a SEVP-certified associate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral programs.

Specifically, international students in the United States pursued 1,142,352 degrees in higher education, which is an increase from the calendar year 2020 (1,121,981).

It is important to note that one student might partake in more than one level of education in a given calendar year, so they may be counted in multiple educational levels.

